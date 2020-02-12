FIA World Rally Championship

Neuville donates money to Rally Sweden volounteers

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

This year Thierry Neuville will be donating money to charity, with each competition he enters he will give away at least € 2000 euros, however, if the Belgian reaches the podium in the competition, the sum will be doubled and if he wins he will give € 10,000.

In conjunction with Rallye Monte-Carlo, where he won, he donated € 10,000 to a charity that helps sick children achieve their dreams, and now as Rally Sweden approaches he is hoping to be able to donate € 10,000 once again with a win.

For Rally Sweden a contribution will be given to the officials who make sure the competition goes ahead as planned. The volunteers stand on duty regardless of the weather, help the crowd, manage stages and service place before and after the WRC drivers have been through and most importantly, keep the safety at the highest level.

”The volunteers are taking care of the safety and organization in the stages and in the service parks from very early in the morning until late at night, in all conditions. In Sweden, they are representing local sports clubs.” Neuville said.

Thanks to their work, they collect money to improve their infrastructures, buy material and then welcome more people in their clubs. Sport is very important for the body and for the mind. It also teaches strong values to the youngsters and helps them build their social links. I’m very happy if, at the same time, it can contribute to give better access to the sport on a local scale.”

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
1
