Nicolás Pino completes Double R F4 lineup

Chilean racer Nicolás Pino has joined Double R Racing, completing the team’s three-car assault on the 2020 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

The 15-year-old finalises the reigning Teams champions lineup, and comes with previous Formula 4 experience.

Pino made his F4 debut in Malaysia, competing in a round of the South East Asia championship in September last year.

He coupled that with a busy karting campaign, with stints in the FIA World and European Karting Championships and the WSK EuroSeries.

“It’s great having the opportunity to race in British F4 with Double R and Argenti,” Pino said. “I’ve had the opportunity to race with great karting teams and very professional people, and I think this team is one of those too.

“I’ve come all the way from Chile and it is a great opportunity for my career and I hope we make the most of it and have some good achievements for me and the team throughout the year.”

Team Manager Michael Meadows is pleased with Pino’s improvement through testing thus far, and looks forward to seeing what the Chilean is capable of.

“It’s great to welcome Nico to the team,” said Meadows. “We had some good tests at the end of 2019 and it was great to see him improve all the way through them.

“It will be his first year in car racing, so there is a lot to learn but we will give him all the help and support he needs. We’re excited to see what he can do this year.”