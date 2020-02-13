Ocon raring to go for 2020 Formula 1 season

Esteban Ocon has expressed his excitement for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season to begin as the Frenchman returns to the series with Renault F1 Team after a year away as a reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team.

Ocon returns to the Enstone based team which gave him his first taste in Formula 1 in 2016 when the Frenchman was the test driver.

At an event to commemorate the start of Renault’s 2020 campaign the Frenchman spoke about of his delight at being back on the grid and his eagerness to test the still yet to be released Renault R.S.20.

“I’m really looking forward to racing again – back where I want to be – after waiting for a year, I already know some of the team, but it’s changed a lot since when I left in 2016,” said Ocon.

“In Formula 1, things evolve quickly and everything at Renault has grown a lot, I think it will help me settle down quickly and be ready for the first race”.

“I can’t wait to test the new car in Barcelona. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare, and I’m feeling ready for the challenge.

“It was beneficial having the Abu Dhabi test in December as it meant I could get used to everyone as well as experiencing last year’s Renault F1 Team car, which is the starting point for the 2020 car.“

Ocon was coy on what was new on the R.S.20 as the fans wait for to see the new car.

“There are a lot of new items on this year’s car and the guys have been working hard to find some additional performance, it’s all about details in Formula 1 and I’ve seen quite a lot of details on the Renault R.S.20, its exciting to see the design but the next thing you want is to be behind the wheel and feeling what it’s like.”

The Frenchman is looking forward to being alongside Daniel Ricciardo and working with the easy-going Australian.

“He seems like an easy guy to work with and I look forward to teaming up with him. It’s always good to push each other as it brings performance from the car and therefore will hopefully bring the team further up the grid.”

Ocon believes that a good working relationship between the two is vital if Renault of any chance of improving on the fifth place that Renault could only manage in last year’s constructor’s championship.

“We want great results for the team, and we need to bring the best out from each other all while staying within the limits.”

Since the start of the year, Ocon has been training to get ready for the demands of Formula 1’s biggest season to date.

“I’ve been training in the Pyrenees since January 2 and it’s been flat out, I want to get as much work done on myself during the time off and make sure I’m prepared for the physical challenge in Formula 1, In between that, I will go to the factory quite a lot on the simulator and meeting staff in all the departments to see how the development of the car is going.”