Peter Kyle-Henney aiming to take Am Class title in Porsche Carrera Cup GB with In2Racing

Porsche Carrera Cup GB regular Peter Kyle-Henney will return to the series for 2020 with IN2Racing as he aims to secure the Am class title.

2020 will mark the Stratford-based racers eighth season racing Porsche’s and this year he is keen to take the top honours in the Am class after finishing as runner-up for the last four seasons.

IN2Racing owner Nick Dudfield is happy to be working with Kyle-Henney again this year and is confident the team can provide him with the platform to secure the title.

“With strong team mates, renowned Porsche Engineer Siggi Muller and driver coaching from recent Bathurst 12 hours winner Ben Barker around him, we are looking to push for the Am-class title,” commented Dudfield.

2019 saw Kyle-Henney take to the top step of the podium three times, with a further three second place finishes and six third places. While ultimately he lost out to the title to former Pro-Am racer Justin Sherwood, Kyle-Henney should strong pace throughout the year and will head in to 2020 as a clear contender for the championship.