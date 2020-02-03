Pirelli display all-new 2021 Rally Sweden winter tyre at GP Ice Race

The Italian firm Pirelli has now announced the development of the new range of tyres which will be featured in the 2021 FIA World Rally Championship.

Pirelli who will become the main supplier of tyres for the championship presented their new winter tyre at the GP Ice Race during the weekend in Zell am See in Austria.

The tyre that was showcased during the event is a Sweden-specification studded Sottozero Ice J1 tyre, in 205/65 R15 size, which will be used in Rally Sweden next season.

During the GP Ice Race, the Pirelli firm supplied the historic and modern cars who participated at the event with Sottozero ice tyres that are equipped with two-millimetre studs. These tyres feature a tread pattern characterised by robust blocks and tungsten-tipped studs, which guarantee optimal traction, handling and performance on snowy or icy surfaces.

“The GP Ice Race is an important international event for fans of motorsport and the world’s most iconic cars. The icy track provides a spectacular arena for cars from different eras to compete against each other, with Pirelli tyres designed specifically for these conditions helping to make the action even more thrilling.” Terenzio Testoni said.

Credit: Pirelli

Pirelli has been active in the World Rally Championship since 1973, claiming 25 world titles and 181 rally victories. They were the sole supplier in the championship between 2008 to 2010 and will now be the main supplier from 2021 to 2024. They have also been the main supplier for WRC2 and JWRC since 2018.