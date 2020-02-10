Porsche Carrera Cup Asia added to Vietnam Grand Prix support

The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, Promoter of the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 has announced that the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will be joining the support race billing as Formula 1 makes its debut on the streets of Hanoi.

PCCA is now in its eighteenth season and will also be supporting the Chinese and Singapore Grands Prix this year.

Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation said, “We are thrilled to confirm the addition of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia to the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix program.“

Along with the one-make series joining the Formula 1 circus the Thailand Super Series will join the billing.

“As the premier one-make racing series in the region, its inclusion on our schedule alongside TSS ensures that the inaugural F1 race weekend in Vietnam will deliver on its promise to showcase the greatest racing action on the planet across the whole weekend. If you like fast cars, high-level competition and spectacular drama, then this really is an unmissable event.”

“It is truly an honour to have our tyres be the first to tread the tarmac on this brand-new circuit” added Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia-Pacific Alexandre Gibot.

Full circle back to where the season began for this year’s epic finale! Check out the highlights from this weekend’s racing action as we brought the 2019 season to an epic close!#PorshceCarreraCupAsia #ShanghaiInternationalCircuit pic.twitter.com/jrjvFYVkTc — Carrera Cup Asia (@carreracupasia) November 19, 2019

“Alongside running Asia’s premier one-make racing series and competing across the continent in a host of other prestigious motorsport events, we at Porsche consider it a duty to encourage the growth of motorsport culture in Asia.

“We do this not only for financial reasons, but because we have a sincere passion for high-speed competition. Seeing grandstands full of cheering fans is just as big a thrill to us as crossing the finish line first. The Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 is another feather in the cap of Asian motorsport, and we are thrilled to be part of this historic event.”

The inaugural race will take place 3-5 April as the third race of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.