Porsche Carrera Cup AsiaFormula 1

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia added to Vietnam Grand Prix support

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
Credit: Porsche

The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, Promoter of the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 has announced that the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will be joining the support race billing as Formula 1 makes its debut on the streets of Hanoi.

PCCA is now in its eighteenth season and will also be supporting the Chinese and Singapore Grands Prix this year.

Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation said, “We are thrilled to confirm the addition of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia to the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix program.

Along with the one-make series joining the Formula 1 circus the Thailand Super Series will join the billing.

As the premier one-make racing series in the region, its inclusion on our schedule alongside TSS  ensures that the inaugural F1 race weekend in Vietnam will deliver on its promise to showcase the greatest racing action on the planet across the whole weekend. If you like fast cars, high-level competition and spectacular drama, then this really is an unmissable event.” 

“It is truly an honour to have our tyres be the first to tread the tarmac on this brand-new circuit” added Head of Porsche Motorsport Asia-Pacific Alexandre Gibot

“Alongside running Asia’s premier one-make racing series and competing across the continent in a host of other prestigious motorsport events, we at Porsche consider it a duty to encourage the growth of motorsport culture in Asia.

We do this not only for financial reasons, but because we have a sincere passion for high-speed competition. Seeing grandstands full of cheering fans is just as big a thrill to us as crossing the finish line first. The Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 is another feather in the cap of Asian motorsport, and we are thrilled to be part of this historic event.”

The inaugural race will take place 3-5 April as the third race of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Pit Building Complex completed ahead of the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix

Revised Vietnam GP circuit layout revealed

Vietnam Grand Prix on track for 2020

Twenty-Two races Scheduled for Formula 1’s biggest calendar in 2020

Haas’ Steiner on Potential 2020 F1 Schedule: “There’s a good blend of...

Carey Expecting 2020 Formula 1 Calendar Announcement ‘in the next Few Weeks’

Teams Agree to Expand Formula 1 Calendar to Twenty-Two Races in 2020

Barcelona Clears Speculation Over Future Of Spanish Grand Prix In Formula 1

First Onboard Footage Of Formula 1’s New Vietnam Circuit Unveiled

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More