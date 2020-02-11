Porsche Carrera Cup Australia set for 45-minute endurance slot at Australian Grand Prix

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia returns to the Australian Grand Prix for 2020 with a new look for 2020.

The three traditional races will feature across the weekend with 25-minute slots, in addition there will be a 45-minute endurance race to be held on the Thursday afternoon.

“The Australian Grand Prix weekend is the second round of our 2020 season and arguably one of the biggest races of on our national calendar for the Porsche brand while being a firm favorite with our Pro and Pro-Am drivers.” said Porsche Cars Australia’s Head of Motorsport, Troy Bundy.

“As the premier support category for the event, we are delighted to announce the addition of the new endurance race for our competitors and race fans. This development is not only a first for the series – in its 16 year history – but affords our drivers the most track time of all the support categories in attendance” he continued.

Drivers and teams taking part in the weekend will enjoy additional prime broadcast coverage throughout the weekend, with two of the four races to take place before Formula 1 qualifying and the race.

Away for the circuit fans will be treated to an exclusive Porsche Pavilion featuring a purpose-built track-side hospitality area, with both the new Porsche 718 Spyder and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on display.

There is also a Porsche Kids Track Experience, a Porsche 935 motorsport display and the Porsche in Motion brand activation experience.

Round 1 of the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season takes place from the 21-23 February at the Superloop Adelaide 500.