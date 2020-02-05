Rallycross stars receive prizes at the FIA Off-Road Commission Gala

The 2019 champions and championship runner-ups of FIA World Rallycross Championship and FIA European Rallycross Championship were invited to the annual prize ceremony gala of FIA Off-Road Comission Prize Giving at the Pavillon Vendome in Paris, France last Saturday.

The 2019 World RX drivers have already attended the official FIA Gala in Paris earlier in December last year to claim their championship trophies. The top three drivers of the 2019 World RX, received further prizes this weekend, Timmy Hansen who was crowned champion, runner-up Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin Hansen who finished in third in the standings.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Kenneth and Susann Hansen who are the parents to Timmy and Kevin and team owners of Team Hansen MJP collected the prize for the Team’s Championship on the ceremony.

In the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercar it was Robin Larsson who collected his second title in his career in the championship. Jean-Baptiste Dubourg was runner-up but had to miss out the Prize Gala due to competing in the final round of Trophée Andros. Thomas Bryntesson was third in the championship and took his first-ever trophy in Euro RX.

Credit: IMG / World RX

There was a huge success for the Volland Racing team who had three out of the four Audi A1 cars topping the overall standings after the season ended in the FIA European Rally Championship for Super1600 with Aydar Nuriev becoming the champion, runner-up was Gergely Marton and Artur Egorov in third place.

Credit: IMG / World RX

The World RX of Latvia received the award for the best event of 2019. As the FIA WRX Observers Ranking statistic topped the Latvian round for the second time having previously won in 2017. Raimonds Strokšs from RA Event collected the award on behalf of the organizers.