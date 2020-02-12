Formula 1

Red Bull Launch RB16 ahead of Silverstone shakedown

by Ellie Jane
Red Bull Racing RB16
Credit: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing have unveiled their new car for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship, the RB16 ahead of a shakedown at Silverstone.

The RB16 doesn’t steer far from is predecessor in terms of initial looks, sticking to the matte livery in the traditional Red Bull colours, unlike previous years where the team have chosen a special launch livery.

The new car is the second to feature a Honda engine as they look to build on a positive year the partnership brought them in 2019, securing three victories and five further podiums.

Max Verstappen, who recently signed a contract extension will drive the car at the home of British Motorsport and the British Grand Prix, Silverstone circuit, later today.

Alex Albon will not drive the RB16 until pre-season testing in Barcelona takes place.

The car retains the title sponsor from Aston Martin for 2020, but it marks the last year of the partnership as the Racing Point F1 Team switches to a factory Aston Martin team in 2021.

