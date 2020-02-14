Red Bull’s Albon can’t wait to drive RB16

Red Bull Racing‘s Alexander Albon has said he is pleased to “see the end result” of the development process for this year’s car, the RB16.

His team-mate Max Verstappen, carried out the day’s running at the Silverstone circuit, which was also an official filming day following the reveal of the 2020 car.

The Thai-British driver said he felt it was of vital importance to be at the track when the car was being run for the first time, as to take on any feedback or useful information that Verstappen was able to provide.

“We’ve had a good winter, lots of chilling out but also a lot of training and time in the simulator, so it’s good to finally see the end result here on track,” said Albon.

It’s important to be here and get the initial feedback first-hand from Max and the rest of the Team.

Albon said that he thinks the team is as prepared as they can be as they head into pre-season winter testing, which begins next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while he is looking forward to piloting the new car for the first time.

“Everything seems to be looking good for Barcelona. Obviously, it’s a filming day but it’s still exciting – and I’m really looking forward to driving the car once winter testing begins,” he concluded.