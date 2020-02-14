Formula 1

Red Bull’s Albon can’t wait to drive RB16

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Red Bull Racing‘s Alexander Albon has said he is pleased to “see the end result” of the development process for this year’s car, the RB16.

His team-mate Max Verstappen, carried out the day’s running at the Silverstone circuit, which was also an official filming day following the reveal of the 2020 car.

The Thai-British driver said he felt it was of vital importance to be at the track when the car was being run for the first time, as to take on any feedback or useful information that Verstappen was able to provide.

“We’ve had a good winter, lots of chilling out but also a lot of training and time in the simulator, so it’s good to finally see the end result here on track,” said Albon.

It’s important to be here and get the initial feedback first-hand from Max and the rest of the Team.

Albon said that he thinks the team is as prepared as they can be as they head into pre-season winter testing, which begins next week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, while he is looking forward to piloting the new car for the first time.

“Everything seems to be looking good for Barcelona. Obviously, it’s a filming day but it’s still exciting – and I’m really looking forward to driving the car once winter testing begins,” he concluded.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

Related articles

Horner happy with progression of Honda partnership and RB16

McLaren F1 Team launch their new car for 2020 – the MCL35

Verstappen eager to get testing underway after first taste of RB16

Racing Point’s Szafnauer – “It’s important we don’t take our eyes off...

Taffin hopeful that new Renault F1 power unit can live up to...

Ocon raring to go for 2020 Formula 1 season

Riccardo – “I want to feel like I’ve given absolutely everything”

Renault’s Budkowski – 2019 was a year of change

Renault Aiming to Reclaim Fourth Place in 2020 Constructors’ Battle – Abiteboul

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More