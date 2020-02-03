F4 British ChampionshipOpen Wheel

Reema Juffali returns to British F4 with Double R Racing

by Tom Jackson
Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Reema Juffali will once again contest the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost after signing a deal to remain with Double R Racing.

The Saudi Arabian driver embarked on her first, full season of single-seater racing last year with the team.

The 28-year-old made history as the country’s first female racing driver and, alongside her title-contributing British F4 efforts for Double R, competed in the Jaguar I-PACE e-Trophy Series last November as well as the UAE F4 Championship at Dubai Autodrome and Yas Marina Circuit.

A consistent points-scorer in 2019, Juffali was handed the Driver’s Choice Award by her fellow competitors in recognition of her development and determination, despite the steep learning curve she was faced with.

“I’m happy to be back with the team at Double R and Argenti,” Juffali said. “This year I‘m coming in with more experience, and I am looking forward to picking up where we left off.

“I’m excited to get back on track and put into practice all I’ve learnt since my debut a year ago.”

Double R’s Team Manager, Michael Meadows, says he looks forward to further development from Juffali.

“We are delighted to have Reema back for 2020,” Meadows said. “Last year she was able to learn a lot so we are looking forward to her continuing that development.

“We will give her all the help we can and make sure she has all the information and the right environment to perform to her maximum.”

Tom is a freelance motorsport journalist. As well as being The Checkered Flag's lead British F4 reporter, Tom is also studying for a Sports Journalism degree at Solent University and joined the Autosport Academy at the start of 2019.

