Renault’s Budkowski – 2019 was a year of change

by Findlay Grant
Renault F1 Team‘s executive director, Marcin Budkowski, has said that the 2019 Formula 1 season was “a year of change”, both in terms of car development and the management structure within the team.

2019 has been a year of change at Enstone. Some changes have been very visible and public, especially on the technical side, but we have also made extensive changes throughout the operation,” said Budkowski.

He went on to say that this is the end of a four-year long development and recruitment drive.

“This is the consolidation phase of the project, following a period of intense recruitment and growth over the last four years.

“There are still areas where we need to be stronger, and we’re continuing to grow in a targeted way.

“In parallel, we’ve improved our infrastructure, notably with upgrades to the wind tunnel and an extensive renewal of manufacturing tools.”

The team have also taken on experienced engineer Pat Fry, who has spent time working with the McLaren F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari, among others.

Budkowski feels that Fry will help the team move in the right direction.

“Pat joins us with a wealth of experience in engineering from a number of top teams. His background is wide-ranging, from trackside race engineering to overseeing car designs and managing technical teams.

“From a personality point of view, he also has a lot of drive and a very strong ability to focus on the things thatreally matter to make a car go quicker.

The Pole also feels his knowledge will be of particular use in the continued development of R.S. 20, as well as their strategy for next year’s challenger.

“His expertise will be of strategic use in the development of the 2021 car as well as for the R.S. 20. The latter’s principal characteristics were already determined a few months ago and it is more of an evolution of the R.S. 19.

As such, its potential progress is limited, but it is an informed decision based on the resources we have at our disposal and our mid-term ambitions.

There is a difficult balancing act between continuing to ensure there is a steady stream of upgrades brought to the current car, as well as starting the development process for next year, which Budkowski is well aware of.

“Finding the balance between the 2020 and 2021 car projects will be a huge challenge, of a scale that is probably unprecedented in Formula 1.

“You always try to start new cars as early as possible but it’s even more valuable when you have a big change in regulations, and the 2021 regulations are nothing short of a revolution,” he said.

