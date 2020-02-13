Riccardo – “I want to feel like I’ve given absolutely everything”

Daniel Riccardo is confident of a strong season after he starts his second year with the Renault Sport F1 Team.

Speaking at the launch of the French Manufacturer’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship Challenger the R.S.20. he said, “I’m looking forward to blending into the team better on the back of having a full season behind us – so things are going to be easier in that sense. Once I’m in the car at pre-season testing in Barcelona, I’d imagine things will run quite smooth.”

The Australian who will partner with the returning Esteban Ocon explained that he knows what he wants to achieve this season now that he is settled into the team.

“I already know my engineer, what the targets are, what to work on and what the general car characteristics are like so that should mean we can hit the ground running. This all means that I can provide more immediate feedback, and therefore it’ll be easier to make those comparisons between the R.S.19 and R.S.20.”

Riccardo spoke about his first year with his team explaining that he was able to learn a lot after leaving Red Bull Racing.

“I learnt a lot about myself and obviously a lot about the team. One of the most important learnings for me was that it’s not just about having the smartest guy in the Formula 1 paddock – you need every individual across the team getting the most out of themselves.“

“With the people I work closest with it’s about trying to find a way they work best, trying to help them being their best selves, and then also figuring out where I can perform the best on the day. I’ve enjoyed this experience so far and building something with Renault.“

During the launch of the new car, he explained that he wants to feel that has been able to achieve the best result possible at each of this season’s races and build on his ninth-place finish in the championship last season.

“I have a few personal goals, but ultimately, I want to leave the race weekends feeling like I’ve completed the task at hand and given absolutely everything. It’s going to be important that I’ve applied my full attention and skill set, and not taken the easy route out.“

Talking about his new teammate Ocon he said that he was excited to see the new dynamic at the team.

“I am looking forward to work with Esteban – it’s always exciting to come into a season with a new team-mate. It’s a chance to work with a new driver and develop that chemistry together, and ultimately push each other to be the best we can be.

“I think Esteban will bring a positive dynamic; he’s young and hungry. He missed out a season in Formula 1, so I think he’s going to be very keen to do well.”