ROKiT Williams Racing Unveil Their 2020 Challenger, the FW43

Williams Racing has become the latest team to unveil its 2020 Formula 1 challenger, with the FW43 being revealed on Monday morning.

The car, which will be driven by 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion George Russell and 2019 FIA Formula 2 runner-up Nicholas Latifi, is an evolution of its predecessor, the FW42, with the team aiming to haul themselves off the bottom of the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Last year saw Williams endure one of their toughest, if not the toughest, campaigns in their history, with Russell going through the season pointless and then team-mate Robert Kubica scoring only a solitary point in the German Grand Prix, which only came as a result of post-race time penalties being applied to the two Alfa Romeo Racing drivers.

Deputy Team Principal of the Grove-based team, Claire Williams, says 2020 marks a fresh start for the team as they look to turn around their fortunes. She says the team has been working hard behind the scenes on their weaknesses, ensuring they have the right people on board as well as the correct structuring system in place.

“This year marks a fresh start for the team,” said Williams. “We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars.”

Williams insists there is a desire and fighting spirit within the camp to make progress and return to where they want to be, which is fighting at and towards the front of the field.

“We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness,” she added. “As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress.

“The fighting spirit is still very much alive, and this year, everyone will continue that fight until we get back to where we want to be.”