Rovanperä “Gave it Everything” on Sweden Power Stage

Kalle Rovanperä admitted “you had to be flat out all the time” due to the shorter route on Rally Sweden.

Rovanperä got the better of Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier after a ding-dong battle throughout the weekend on the Power Stage on Sunday and the young Finn revealed he took the start of the stage “a bit carefully”.

He said after taking the stage win: “I feel really good to be on the podium. It was a really demanding rally because it was shorter than usual and all the time you had to be flat-out. We were losing some time because of my mistakes but it was nice to get back on the podium today and also to have five points from the Power Stage.”

“It was a really good run, I gave it everything I have. It didn’t feel so good in the beginning because I was maybe a bit more careful and saving the tyres, but it paid off in the end as we were doing really fast split times and the final time was really good.”

Rovanperä, still only 19-years-old, finished on the podium in only his second appearance with Toyota GAZOO Racing at the same event where his dad won the event nineteen years ago.

The next round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, begins on March 14.