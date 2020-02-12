Rovanperä – “I enjoy snow rallies a lot”

The youngest ever World Rally Championship driver Kalle Rovanperä alongside his co-driver Jonne Halttunen made their WRC debut at the season-opener Rallye Monte-Carlo. A successful start for the Finn who claimed fifth place overall in the tricky conditions in the French Alps.

They are now looking forward to Rally Sweden, Rovanperä is familiar with how the Toyota is handling the snow as he entered the Arctic Lapland Rally in Finland earlier this season and was the ‘unofficial’ overall winner of the rally with the Yaris.

Rally Sweden is not an unknown round for Rovanperä, last year and the only WRC2 Pro class champion took the runner-up spot, just losing out to Norwegian’s Mads Østberg.

“I enjoy snow rallies a lot, so Rally Sweden should be a nice event for us. I think it should be easier for me than Rallye Monte-Carlo, but we will also need to push more to the limits there.” Rovanperä said.

“Driving the Yaris WRC has been a lot of fun so far, and on snow it has been an amazing car to drive. We did the Arctic Rally in January in the Yaris and that was good preparation for us, but the conditions in Sweden could be tricky because there has been not so much snow, so we will have to see just how helpful it really was.”