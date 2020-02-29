Sims misses out on points after contact with Mortara

Alexander Sims missed out on a decent points finish after a collision with Edorado Mortara on the last lap broke his track rod.

Sims had started in eighth and after saving energy in the first half of the race had started to make progress as others around him had to do more lifting and coasting to meet their energy targets.

He had worked his way past the ROKiT Venturi Racing of Mortara into fifth place, but after making contact Sims was forced to retire and Mortara went on to take that fifth place.

Afterwards BMW i Andretti Motorsport Team Principal Roger Griffiths said that he was gutted for his driver, especially as he believed Sims wasn’t at fault for the contact.

Griffiths said, “I feel sorry for Alexander: like in Mexico, he once again produced a fantastic fightback and was set to score a lot of valuable points in fifth place.

“To be forced out so close to the finish – without, in our opinion, having done anything wrong – is a bitter blow.”

Sims himself was understandably disappointed, and said that the result showed the small difference between success and failure in Formula E.

“Unfortunately, the race once again showed what a thin line there is between fortune and misfortune in Formula E,” Sims said.

“I lost a few positions at the start, but was then able to save a lot of energy and win back one place after another with the clever use of Attack Mode.

“It was all looking good until the contact with Edoardo Mortara shortly before the finish, in which my car was damaged. That was that – a real shame.”

The result set back Sims’ title hopes, as although he still sits in third place in the standings, he has now slipped twenty-one points behind leader Antonio Felix da Costa.