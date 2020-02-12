Suninen – “Whatever the weather, we will give it our best”

Teemu Suninen and co-driver Jarmo Lehtinen are both hoping for better results in Rally Sweden this weekend after a poor start on the season-opener.

Suninen had to force to retire on the opening-stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo due to transmission failure and engine overheating as leaves got stuck to the grill, he restarted under Rally2 conditions and finished the event eighth overall.

Suninen had great pace last year at Rally Sweden in the Ford Fiesta WRC, leading the rally for first time in his career before hitting a snow bank on the Hagfors 1 stage and later spun into another snowbank after hitting a tree on Vargåsen 2 stage, he ended up in twenty-third place overall. This year he is looking to make up for last years mistakes.

“Last year we found a good set-up for the soft snow and rutted conditions, and it worked really well for us – leading after the first full day and showing good speed throughout the weekend. This year the plan is to show that same speed consistently and without mistakes.” Suninen said.

“Of course a lot will depend on the weather. It’s great that the organisers have been able to make the rally happen, but we will have to wait and see what the conditions are like. I’m hoping for snow, and we’ll have a test this weekend to prepare. Whatever the weather, we will give it our best and I hope to be in a good battle.”