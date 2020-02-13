Taffin hopeful that new Renault F1 power unit can live up to the hype

Renault F1 Team’s engine technical director Remi Taffin is hopeful that an improved power unit can push Renault back up the grid.

Speaking at Renault’s official launch in Paris yesterday, Taffin hopes the work put in by the engineers at the factory over the offseason will start to bear fruit after last season’s disappointment which saw Renault lose ground to the top 3 and McLaren.

“It was important that we made a decent step in performance on the power unit last year, now it’s about delivering that level of performance at each race, throughout the end of the season, we demonstrated this capability,” said Taffin.

“The Monza result is an example of the progression we made on the power unit. There’s little that has changed for 2020 but we aim to integrate the engine into the car as best as possible and therefore making the whole system more efficient.”

Taffin has also talked about the positive energy at Renault’s engine factory at Viry in France despite having to pick themselves up from what was an underwhelming 2019 for Renault.

“At Viry there’s real energy. Last season fell below our expectations but it’s important to learn from it and put that into practice this year. We had some great performances and the power of the engine is clear to see.

“There’s a new dynamic in the team with Esteban joining Daniel. In turn, that acts as motivation for staff who want to find performance and put the hard work in order for the best possible season.“

Renault will fully launch their car next week at testing in Barcelona.