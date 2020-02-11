Tänak – “I hope we can deliver a good result”

Reigning FIA World Rally Champion Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are ready for Rally Sweden after the brutal crash that ended their Rallye Monte-Carlo early.

Tänak won the Rally Sweden last year for Toyota Gazoo Racing and is now hoping to deliver good results in his first rally on a loose surface in the Hyundai. He has also finished second when he drove for M-Sport.

The Estonian was involved in a high-speed crash at the season-opener of Rallye Monte-Carlo, he and Järveoja survived the crash without any injuries but were both shaken up and had to go to the hospital for a medical check-up, he is now feeling better and will be back in the Hyundai this weekend.

“Since Monte, I have been feeling better every day. We learned a very good lesson, and we know now that each time we have to drive a new section, we really need to focus more than ever before.” Tänak said.

“Driving in Sweden is always very special, particularly when we get some frozen, icy conditions. The grip from the spiked tyres is extremely high and gives a great feeling.“

“It will be important for us to get back some points and to improve step-by-step. It will be our first time on a loose surface with Hyundai, but I hope we can deliver a good result.” Tänak added.