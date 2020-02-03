Viessman brings climate action to GP Ice Race

This weekend (1-2 February 2020) the legendary GP Ice Race returned to Zell am See in Austria with a new partner alongside to host an ice race event filled with historic and modern racing cars. This year’s GP Ice Race is the first rally event in history to integrate climate action to athletes and cars.

The GP Ice Race features 134 cars competing in extreme conditions on a field of ice. The event originally had its glory days in the 50s, 60s and early 70s before a 45 years break came. The tradition was revived last year and is now back with a renewed focus on sustainability.

There was a wide variety of drivers from 10 nationalities competing, including world-famous drivers such as Mark Webber, Walter Röhrl, innovator Ferdinand Porsche and motorsport enthusiast and actor David Hasselhoff who has helped the organizers make the event a reality.

Cars out on the track range from old classics to new Porsches, modern R5 rally cars, rallycross cars and sports racing cars from different motorsport disciplines.

Credit: GP Ice Race

The sponsor behind this year’s event is Viessmann, sponsors various winter sports. The German company wants to use its voice to help address the climate cause and connect climate action to an event that is gathering thousands of people. Viessmann teamed up with the Norwegian climate company CHOOOSE who is also the new partner of the GP Ice Race.

Viessmann believes sports and climate change are closely connected because so many sporting events rely on weather conditions and the GP Ice Race is no exception.

“As sustainability is at the core of our company’s DNA, we want to use this platform to create awareness about climate change”, Ivo Hoevel, VP Marketing at Viessmann said.

Credit: GP Ice Race

“Viessmann is honouring and supporting a historic event while at the same time taking it in a new, sustainable direction. This is an ideal example of sports and climate action going hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Andreas Slettvoll, CEO of CHOOOSE said.