Villagra looking to make WRC comeback at Argentina in a Yaris WRC

Argentine rally enthusiast Federico Villagra is getting ready for a new WRC adventure this year; from 2007 to 2011, Villagra drove for Munchi’s Ford WRT in a Ford Focus WRC built by M-Sport.

Now he is aiming for a wildcard start at his home-round in Argentina when the FIA World Rally Championship series comes to visit at the end of April. According to local media, Villagra is hoping to secure a deal to drive a Toyota Yaris WRC with operation from Tommi Mäkinen and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

If the deal is a success he will be joined by 23-year-old Virginia Klus co-driver who makes the step up from navigating for her father Gerardo Klus in the national championship with a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX.

Villagra has not slowed down since leaving the WRC, he has been keeping busy at home in a Ford Fiesta MRT, an improved R5 car for the region’s regulations. He also took part in the national section of the XION Rally Argentina last year together with Virginia along with competing in rallycross in the CARX championship in a similar car.