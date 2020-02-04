Wylie heads back to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2020 title assault

2014 British GT champion Ross Wylie will return for a full season of Porsche Carrera Cup GB with the In2Racing squad for 2020.

Wylie returned to the series for the final two race weekends of the 2019 season, taking four top-five finishes, including a second pace during the first race of the Silverstone weekend.

The 28-year-old last raced a full season in the series in 2017 when he finished third in the Rookie standings.

In 2018 the Scot took the Britcar Endurance Championship Sprint S1 title in a Ferrari 458 GT3 shared with David Mason OBE and last season too six top-four Britcar Class 2 finishes along with three pole positions.

Credit: Ross Wylie

Wylie will take on the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season with the In2Racing squad, backed by Mason’s MacConnal-Mason Gallery as his primary sponsor.

“I am not there to make up the numbers and want to give it a good crack,” said the fired up Scot. “I’m also under no illusion that the series is without doubt, the most competitive one-make series around and is arguably the toughest championship I have even contested.

“Additionally, the 911 GT3 is one of the most difficult cars I have driven but this only adds to the attraction.

“Having previous experience in the car and championship will definitely be a big help. I had a successful return to the championship last season with In2Racing and I’m looking forward to working with them again in 2020, they have a wealth of experience in the championship and it is vital to have that level of support.

Credit: Ross Wylie

“I am incredibly grateful for the support from David [Mason]. We have developed a great friendship over the past few years, both on a personal and professional level. Having David’s belief in my ability as a driver is fantastic. He has a tremendous wealth of experience in motorsport, both sides of the fence, as a driver and a sponsor, which is great for my confidence as we enter the season ahead.”

David Mason is happy to be backing Wylie for 2020 and has high hopes for his former teammate.

“I’ve driven against Ross and with him and I believe he’s a very fast, talented driver,” said Mason. “I’ve raced for a number of years, in a variety of categories including Formulae Junior, Two and Three, and been up against a lot of quick drivers, but Ross is a tremendous, brilliant and gifted driver who deserves a break.

“2020 will not be my first foray into sponsorship having sponsored the March [1976] and Arrows [1983] Formula One teams. I’m very much looking forward to attending all of Ross’s Porsche races.”