FIA World Rally Championship

2020 Rally Mexico: Evans Quickest on Thursday Shakedown

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans was the fastest on the shakedown to Rally Mexico, 0.6 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville.

The Welshman’s time on the final passing of the Llano Grande short stage saw him top the timesheets ahead of Hyundai driver Neuville with Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier just a tenth further behind in third.

Ott Tänak was the highest placed driver to suffer a problem after he spun after clipping a tree stump, after previously setting what had been the quickest time on the stage at the time. He ended fourth fastest, tied on time with Kalle Rovanperä.

Completing the top six was the returning Dani Sordo, ahead of Teemu Suninen who had been the quickest on the opening run.

M-Sport Ford’s other two drivers, Esapekka Lappi and Gus Greensmith, who stalled at the beginning of his first run completed the WRC runners, with WRC3’s Oliver Solberg the fastest R5 driver in eleventh.

Rally Mexico gets underway later today with two super specials in the centre of Guanajuato.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

Related articles

PREVIEW – 2020 FIA World Rally Championship: Rally Mexico – Starting Position...

Tidemand ready for adrenaline-filled action in Mexico

Rovanperä ready for first WRC gravel round in Mexico

Jocius will not attend Rally Mexico as McKenna moves up to WRC3

M-Sport Boss Millener: “We’re Optimistic About Our Mexico Chances”

Adamo “Not Completely Satisfied” With i20 Performance in 2020

Gryazin Looking Forward to “Completely New” Rally Mexico Experience

Veiby Admits “Victory is the Target” on Rally Mexico

Evans: “It’s obviously been a great start to the year with the...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More