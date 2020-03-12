2020 Rally Mexico: Evans Quickest on Thursday Shakedown

Elfyn Evans was the fastest on the shakedown to Rally Mexico, 0.6 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville.

The Welshman’s time on the final passing of the Llano Grande short stage saw him top the timesheets ahead of Hyundai driver Neuville with Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier just a tenth further behind in third.

Ott Tänak was the highest placed driver to suffer a problem after he spun after clipping a tree stump, after previously setting what had been the quickest time on the stage at the time. He ended fourth fastest, tied on time with Kalle Rovanperä.

Completing the top six was the returning Dani Sordo, ahead of Teemu Suninen who had been the quickest on the opening run.

M-Sport Ford’s other two drivers, Esapekka Lappi and Gus Greensmith, who stalled at the beginning of his first run completed the WRC runners, with WRC3’s Oliver Solberg the fastest R5 driver in eleventh.

Rally Mexico gets underway later today with two super specials in the centre of Guanajuato.