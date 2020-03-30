eSportsFIA World Rallycross

Abbring and Kristoffersson confirmed to enter the World RX ESports Series

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Codemasters

Kevin Abbring is the first FIA World Rallycross Championship driver to be confirmed to take part in the all-new World RX ESports Series with double world champion Johan Kristoffersson being confirmed as the second.

The virtual races will take place on same dates as the postponed World RX rounds, there will be many professional rallycross drivers entering the new ESports series. Created by IMG in partnership with Motorsport Games and Codemasters.

Recently Abbring was announced to drive the third Renault Clio R.S RX in a four-round campaign this season with GCK, while waiting for the coronavirus outbreak to calm down, he has teamed-up with GCK to enter the virtual series.

The 2017 and 2018 World RX champion Kristoffersson who will make a return to the championship this season, will also take on the virtual series alongside Abbring.

Rallycross drivers as well as fans will be competing against each others, the first race will be held at Catalunya on 19 April, same date as the season-opener would be at, which got postponed. The races will be held on PC through the Steam platform.

The races will be livestreamed on social media, the next round will be at Montalegre in May with possible more rounds to follow.

