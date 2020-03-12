ACM continues with Monaco GP preparation despite COVID-19 fears

As a result of the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Albert Park paddock, the organizers for the Monaco Grand Prix have confirmed that all preparations will continue as planned, although, in a new statement, they admit that they are aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on it.

Automobile Club Monaco issued a statement on Thursday that say they are “fully aware” about the situation for the coronavirus pandemic following the breaking news from the Australian paddock in Melbourne, having McLaren withdraw from the event after a team member was positive for the virus.

“The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), organiser of the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique (May 8-10, 2020) and Grand Prix Formula 1 (May 21-24, 2020), is fully aware of the spread of the Covid-19 and the worrying situation that this generates,” reads in the ACM statement.

“These are the reasons why the ACM is in permanent contact with the Monegasque Governmental Authorities, the sports and commercial entities of F1, the Federation Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the Formula One Group (FOG). Preparations for the build-up of the circuit have just started with the first structures being installed in the coming days.”

No changes in the dates are expected

Following this announcement, the organisers of the Monaco Grand Prix have made it clear that they do not expect any changes to the date stipulated for the race. The ACM is in permanent contact with all the entities and will notify them at any time if the situation gets worse and they decide to change their plans.

“Preparations for the build-up of the circuit have just started with the first structures being installed in the coming days. The ACM is ready to take all of the necessary precautions and will continue to comply with all measures as recommended by the official health authorities.”

“Based on the latest information provided to the ACM, both the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique and the Grand Prix Formula 1 2020 are currently expected to take place on the dates as originally planned.”

The work for the construction has already begun on the temporary circuit which holds the Principality’s annual F1 race, which is scheduled to begin on 21 May. And It is due to be preceded two weeks earlier by the historic race in the Monaco Grand Prix.