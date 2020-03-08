Adamo “Not Completely Satisfied” With i20 Performance in 2020

Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Andrea Adamo says his team is “working hard to have the most competitive package at every rally” ahead of Rally Mexico.

The Hyundai team have already won Rallye Monte Carlo and took a podium finish on Rally Sweden, but Adamo is adamant that the Korean manufactuerer can still yet improve as they prepare for the first fully-gravel event of the year.

Speaking about the upcoming rally, Adamo said: “We can’t say that we have been completely satisfied with the performance of our Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in the opening rounds of the season, even with the victory in Monte and second place in Sweden.”

“Mexico will offer a completely different challenge, one that will put different pressures on our car and crews. We know that road order will have some influence with gravel conditions benefitting those, like Dani (Sordo), who will be later to start on the first day.”

“However, we have to focus on getting the best out of ourselves regardless of things that are out of our control. Maximising our performance in these early rallies of the season is important as it sets out our ambition for the rest of the championship.”

With his victory on the first round of the season, Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is tied with championship leader Elfyn Evans going into the event next week, with defending champion Ott Tänak also still getting fully used to the i20 Coupe WRC after his move from Toyota over the winter.

Round three of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, takes place next weekend.