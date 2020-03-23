Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The 2020 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been added to the growing list of postponed or cancelled FIA Formula 1 World Championship races due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

It was previously hoped that the race could become the start of the season, however, it now follows the same fate as the Dutch Grand Prix and Spanish Grand Prix.

The global pandemic has already caused the postponement of several races, the first coming in February as the Chinese Grand Prix was put on hold due to the outbreak.

The race becomes the eighth race to be put on hold until a later date as the Monaco Grand Prix is so far the only race to be fully cancelled.

In a statement by the Baku City Circuit they explained the reasoning behind the agreement to postpone the Grand Prix which was due to take place on 7 June:

“The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.“