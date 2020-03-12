Barr heads stateside to join JDX Racing

19-year-old Reece Barr is set to make his racing debut in the USA this season as he joins JDX Racing for 2020 for the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama series.

In 2019 Barr took part in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland and will be looking forward to taking his experience across the Atlantic ocean to drive the #33 Shell TapUp / Byers Porsche as he continues his progression with Porsche Motorsport.

The season is due to get underway this weekend at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with the first race scheduled for Saturday, currently, it is unknown if the race will continue as planned due to the Mayor announcing the event will be taking place behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with further news to follow.

Talking ahead of the weekend Reece Barr commented, “I’m so excited to be starting my second year with Porsche Motorsport and joining JDX Racing for my 2020 campaign. Last year was a true introduction to Porsche GT3 Cup racing and I learned a lot which I know will benefit me this year.

“It’s super exciting to be a part of this championship and racing at some of the best circuits in America. I have to thank Shell TapUp and Byers Porsche for there support, I’m on a quest to run at the front of the pack.”

“I would also like to thank Jeremy Dale at JDX Racing for putting together such a great program. I’m looking forward to working with Duarte (Félix) DaCosta and his team at Synergy to help me improve my mental and physical game in and out of the race car.”

Jeremy Dale, JDX Racing Managing Partner explained how the deal came around, “Reece and his team contacted us this past winter to discuss racing with JDX in the GT3 Cup USA series.

“Reece had a year in Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland in 2019, however, he wasn’t in an ideal programme or best atmosphere for him to excel, so we worked to create the right opportunity for him.

“I’m quite sure we have done that and I’m certain Reece is going to surprise many of his competitors. In testing, he has taken a very methodical and deliberate approach, while also being very fast. Based on what we have seen so far, we can’t wait to see what Reece accomplishes in his first year of racing in the United States – it’s going to be impressive.”

“Along with a new and very capable driver, we are excited to announce a new partnership with Shell TapUp. Of course nobody needs any introduction to the Shell brand, we are honored to be partnering with Shell on the rollout of their TapUp program – a very innovative and convenient service offering.

Daniel Arbour, GM Shell TapUp Americas added, “Shell TapUp is excited to support Reece in his goal of winning the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama championship. Shell has a long history of supporting excellence on the race track and we expect the same from this amazing JDX Racing and Byers Porsche team!”

