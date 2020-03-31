Bennett confirmed to enter World RX ESports Series

Oliver Bennett from United Kingdom is the third FIA World Rallycross Championship driver to be confirmed to enter the World RX ESports Series.

The virtual racing event will take place on 19 April at the Catalunya track on DiRT Rally 2.0 sim racing game, the event will be held instead as the season-opener of the 2020 World RX season was set to be held there but got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bennett will be joining the grid in his virtual version of the Mini Cooper SX1 Supercar that he uses to race with in World RX.

“I haven’t done much sim racing up until now!” Bennett told The Checkered Flag, “We had Playseat’s through events with XITE Energy but they never made it back home to play on.

“I can’t wait, I have done a couple of races a week now and it’s so much fun and so much adrenaline! I quite like the pressure of people really wanting to beat their favourite driver too!

“I find it quite hard on PC as the Playseat’s are set up for PS4 and use different equipment,

It will be super fun though, it’s all about the first corner.

“The plan is similar to real life, just be consistent and watch out for people crashing into you!”

The event will be hosted on PC through the Steam platform, professional rallycross drivers will be racing against fans that have competed on the qualifying round on 28 March.

Beside Bennett, both Kevin Abbring and two-time World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson are confirmed to enter the event, all races will be broadcasted live on YouTube and Facebook.