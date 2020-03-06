FIA World Rally Championship

Block to bring ‘Cossie V2’ to WRC Rally New Zealand

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Hoonigan Racing Divison

The first international event this season for Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino will be at Rally Mexico with a second WRC start in the Hoonigan Racing’s Ford Escort Cosworth ‘Cossie V2’ booked for September in New Zealand.

Michael Goldstein, CEO of the competition at Rally New Zealand presented the news for the event on Tuesday.

We are excited to announce Ken Block’s presence at our Rally! In addition, I also announce the presence of Ford New Zealand as the main sponsor of the race.” Goldstein said.

“Having Ford NZ by our side is important, as the Ford brand is the history of the WRC World Championship.”

The start will be in his own Ford Escort Cosworth, just like in Mexico in the National class outside the WRC. But for the organizer it is a crowd draw, the market value and interest in the media phenomenon is raised to new levels.

