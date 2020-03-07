De Ridder to debut at RallyX on Ice in Supercar Lites

Guillaume De Ridder from Belgium will make his return to Supercar Lites this season as he makes his debut in the RallyX on Ice at Luleå in couple of weeks.

De Ridder is a former RX2 International Series driver and most recently participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship last year with GCK Academy. He will now join forces with the leading Supercar Lites team Olsbergs MSE, which he previously drove for in 2017 and 2018.

Since he switched from rallying to rallycross in 2017 he has been on podiums several times and finished third overall on his first season in RX2, and in 2018 he made his RallyX Nordic debut, driving three out of six events.

Credit: IMG / World RX

Last year when he made his World RX debut, but it didn’t really go his way as he reached the semi-finals two out of ten rounds. He was third quickest in Q2 at the season-finale in Cape Town, South Africa.

Now the 27-year-old Belgian is ready for new challenge, to train for his upcoming season in rallycross, his plans will be announced later.

“I’m super excited to race on ice for the first time! It will be a chance for me to discover a surface on which I have no prior experience and will enable me to refine my car control as well as my feeling in slippery conditions.” De Ridder said.

“I’m obviously not expecting to go out there and win first time, as I know it will be extremely difficult to take the fight to the Scandinavians, but I’m aiming to accumulate as much information as I can over the course of the event.

Credit: IMG / World RX

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the Supercar Lites car, in which I have a lot of very good memories, and it will be a pleasure to be back with my old OMSE family, with whom I’ve always maintained a close relationship. I must thank Andreas [Eriksson – Team Principal] for giving me this opportunity.”

“Competing in RallyX on Ice will also allow me to get some laps under my belt and be as sharp as I can for the start of the main summer season, which is always beneficial. Although I’m not yet at a stage where I can confirm my plans for 2020, I still need to ensure I am as well-prepared as possible for whatever the coming months may hold. RallyX on Ice ties in perfectly with this approach, so let’s get out there and have some fun in the snow!”