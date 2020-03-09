Evans joins Lechner Racing for Porsche Supercup season as Porsche Juniors confirm 2020 programme

Porsche Junior Jaxon Evans will drive for the championship winning Lechner Racing squad in the upcoming Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season while Ayhancan Güven will continue with French squad Martinet by Alméras.

As part of the Junior programme both drivers receive funding to the value of 225,00 Euros to compete in the championship along with mentoring from former Porsche works driver Sascha Maassen, plus media seminars, mental coaching and sports medicine support.

“Anyone who performs well in the top-class field of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is well prepared for a career as a professional race driver,” said Oliver Schwab, project manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

“Many top international talents took the decisive career step in the Supercup and then went on to become works drivers. We’re pleased that the two ambitious racers Jaxon Evans and Ayhancan Güven joined our strong grid line-up again this year.”

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

Evans will also take part in selected rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup France series along with joining the grid for the 2020 Nürburging Endurance Championship (formally VLN), joining the multiple championship winning team Faistenau.

“2020 will be an exciting year for me. I’m happy to compete for one of the best teams in Supercup history and fight for the championship with them. I hope our time together will be successful,” said Evans.

Evans rounded out the 2019 season in style as he secured a podium finish in Mexico on his way to seventh overall in the championship.

Ayhancan Güven had an impressive rookie year, pushing he championship rivals until the final round, ultimately finishing second in the championship along with taking the rookie title.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

The 22-year-old was impressive from the start of the season and will be a favourite for the title in 2020.

“We were really successful as a team last year so I’m sure that it’s a good decision to keep working in this constellation. I’ve used the winter break to prepare intensively and I can hardly wait for the season to start,” said Güven.

Güven will also continue in Carrera Cup France this year along with the joint race with Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Turkish driver will also take part in selected events in the Nürburgring Endurance Championship.

The 2020 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season starts with the first round of the European Formula 1 season at the Circuit Zandvoort (1-3 March).