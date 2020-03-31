Junior WRC

Ford Fiesta Rally4 cars ready to be shipped when the borders reopen

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: M-Sport Poland

Earlier this month the new Ford Fiesta Rally4 model was presented and M-Sport Poland announced that they have already moved forward with a number of orders on the cars.

The company is continuing with building the new cars and as soon as the borders open, they can start to be delivered.

According to M-Sport the new car is the first one to be homologated for the new Rally4 cars. The R5 cars which are built at the home-base in UK will be built as Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars. Over 110 cars have been sold of the latest Ford Fiesta R2T model, which made its debut at Rally Sweden in 2019.

For drivers who are already driving the new Ford Fiesta R2T, there is also a kit to buy to upgrade their car for the new FIA class, the whole car is a further development and refinement of the Ford Fiesta R2T used in the Junior WRC series.

One of the drivers who have selected the new car is the Sweden’s Dennis Rådström, who is set to be doing a full-season campaign in the ERC3 Junior category.

The company have yet to announce if they will make any cars for the two other new classes; Rally3 which is for cheaper four-wheel-drive cars and the new Rally5 for easy tuned two-wheel-drive cars.

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

