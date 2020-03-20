Formula 1 to host Virtual Grand Prix Series

Formula 1 will replace postponed races and will introduce to its audience a virtual series amid Coronavirus outbreak with online races between professional F1 drivers, e-sport stars, and special guests.

With more and more Formula 1 races being postponed or cancelled, the calendar now has a massive blank space until at least June. Aiming for keeping the spectacle alive, Formula 1 will reunite some of the actual grid drivers, e-sports pro drivers, and special guests to recreate online races replacing the postponed events recently announced.

The Virtual Grand Prix Series will start this weekend, on Sunday (22 March) at 20:00 GMT with the Virtual Bahrain GP.

Every postponed event will be replaced by an online race streamed on F1’s social media channels. Apart from the actual drivers, many hosts’ participation will be announced in the upcoming days. As a result for this events to be held in a virtual environment, Formula 1 guarantee everyone’s safety, as racers will play remotely from their own houses.

The videogame they are going to race on is the PC version on Codemaster’s Formula 1 2019, with some adjustable driving aids for those who are not familiar with the game. The cars will be equal on performances with standard set-ups.

The first GP, hosted at the virtual Sakhir circuit, will have a 50% length, with 28 laps to complete. The overall event is estimated to last about 1.30 hours, including a qualifying session to decide the starting grid order.

They are going to race on is the PC version on Codemaster's Formula 1 2019, with some adjustable driving aids for those who are not familiar with the game. The cars will be equal on performances with standard set-ups.

The first GP, hosted at the virtual Sakhir circuit, will have a 50% length, with a total race distance of 28 laps to complete. The overall event is estimated to last about 2 hours, including a qualifying session to decide the starting grid order.

Due to the entertainment-only purpose of the initiative, no championship points awarded at the end of the Virtual Grand Prix. Also, for the Vietnam and Dutch Grands Prix not being able to play on Formula 1 2019, these venues will be replaced by alternative events.

Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports said, “We are very pleased to be able to bring some light relief in the form of the F1 Esports Virtual GP, in these unpredictable times, as we hope to entertain fans missing the regular sporting action. With every major sports league in the world unable to compete, it is a great time to highlight the benefits of esports and the incredible skill that’s on show.”

For sure, fans will welcome this initiative from Formula 1, which will help many to clear and distract their minds amid the current situation that the world is experiencing right now.