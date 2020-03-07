GCK Unkorrupted – new team in World RX for 2020

GC Kompetition has now announced a brand new team for the 2020 FIA World Rallycross Championship, the GCK Unkorrupted team will field two newly developed Renault Clio R.S RX cars.

Mutliple skiing champion Guerlain Chicherit, who is also the founder of GC Kompetition and 2018 Super1600 champion Rokas Baciuška are the announced drivers to fight for the world title.

Last season the team had two Renault Clio R.S RX for the GCK Academy, they will now field two of them to the FIA European Rallycross Championship with Kevin Abbring and Phillipe Maloigne. The new ones have undergone new upgrades during the off-season, with new engine supplied from Oreca.

Credit: GCK

Chicherit, who has been driving the team’s Renault Mégane R.S RX for two seasons now, will switch over to the new car.

“I won’t pull any punches: we’re here to cause trouble. I’m stoked to be bringing UNKORRUPTED into World RX, and together we will push the limits and not be afraid to ruffle some feathers. I’ve spent my whole career taking on new challenges and ‘changing the rules’, and this time is no different,” Chicherit said.

“I’m already psyched for the season to start, it’s felt like we’ve been waiting forever. Nothing in motorsport offers a bigger adrenaline rush than rallycross, and ever since my first time in World RX (back in 2015) I’ve had the rallycross bug,”

Credit: GCK

“After getting some of my best results and performances last season, and seeing all the work and testing that has gone into the Clio R.S. RX for this season, I can’t wait to get started with UNKORRUPTED.”

“I’m stoked to have Rokas alongside me in the team – he’s not just a great guy, but also rapid behind the wheel, everyone saw last season how fast he is, and I really think we can build something together here and help Rokas grow into a big star in the world of rallycross.” Chicherit added.

Beciuska, who became the 2018 Euro RX Super1600 champion made his World RX debut with ES Motorsport – Labas Gas last season before he switched over to GCK Academy in the third Renault Mégane R.S RX. The young Lithuanian star took the team’s first qualifying win in his third round and also became the first overnight TQ at Lohéac.

Credit: GCK

“It’s awesome to be driving alongside Guerlain again – I loved the opportunity to join GCK last year and am super excited to be part of UNKORRUPTED this season,” Baciuska said.

“2019 was a massive year for me as it proved to me and to others that I have the speed to compete right at the top of World RX.

“But in 2020 I want even more. After seeing all the developments on the Clio R.S. RX, I just want to get started and push for the very top. I’m no longer the new kid on the block, so it’s time for me to take the gloves off and get to work.”