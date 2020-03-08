Gryazin Looking Forward to “Completely New” Rally Mexico Experience

Nikolay Gryazin says he “can’t wait to see what he can achieve” as he makes his Rally Mexico debut next weekend.

Gryazin like teammate Ole Christian Veiby, has never competed on the North America event before and comes into the third round of the season in third place in WRC2.

The Russian driver said ahead of the upcoming rally: “I am really excited to take part in Rally México; it will be a completely new event for me, and an entirely new experience. The two main characteristics of the rally are the altitude and heat.”

“We will have to adapt to the reduced power output from the engine, to keep a good line and work with the car to maximise our speed on the road.”

He continued: “This is also the first time I will experience a long overseas flight; I will have some time ahead of the rally to acclimatise but I am looking forward to getting the rally started and seeing what we can achieve in the Hyundai i20 R5.”

So far this season, Gryazin has finished on the podium in the class on the opening round of the season in Monte Carlo before taking a sixth-place finish in Sweden last time out.

Rally Mexico gets underway next Thursday evening with daily updates on The Checkered Flag.