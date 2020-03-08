FIA World Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRally

Jocius will not attend Rally Mexico as McKenna moves up to WRC3

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: M-Sport

Deividas Jocius along with his co-driver Mindaugas Varza will not be participating at Rally Mexico; he also didn’t participate in Rally Sweden due to missing the flight for the pre-event tests.

He was registered to enter the rally with a Ford Fiesta WRC prepared by M-Sport, although this time he was not going to score points in the constructors’ championship for the team, as what the team’s Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen, as well as the Brit Gus Greensmith are registered point scorers for the team this weekend.

Jocius was going for his third Rally Mexico in a row, in 2018 and 2019 he was entered with a Ford Fiesta R2, within the NACAM Championship, although in both events he failed to complete the rally first due to a mechanical failure and then due to a penalty on the final stage.

Now the entry list of the Rally Mexico goes from 40 to 39 cars and the number 34 that the Lithuanian crew would carry is inherited by the Škoda Fabia R5 of the Ireland’s Barry McKenna and James Fulton who were earlier registered for the national class, but will now step-up to the WRC3.

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Rovanperä ready for first WRC gravel round in Mexico

After a successful BRC start, Yates enters West Cork Rally with good...

M-Sport Boss Millener: “We’re Optimistic About Our Mexico Chances”

Adamo “Not Completely Satisfied” With i20 Performance in 2020

Gryazin Looking Forward to “Completely New” Rally Mexico Experience

Veiby Admits “Victory is the Target” on Rally Mexico

Evans: “It’s obviously been a great start to the year with the...

Mäkinen is feeling confident for the Rally Mexico

Ogier hoping to take his sixth Rally Mexico win

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More