Jocius will not attend Rally Mexico as McKenna moves up to WRC3

Deividas Jocius along with his co-driver Mindaugas Varza will not be participating at Rally Mexico; he also didn’t participate in Rally Sweden due to missing the flight for the pre-event tests.

He was registered to enter the rally with a Ford Fiesta WRC prepared by M-Sport, although this time he was not going to score points in the constructors’ championship for the team, as what the team’s Esapekka Lappi and Teemu Suninen, as well as the Brit Gus Greensmith are registered point scorers for the team this weekend.

Jocius was going for his third Rally Mexico in a row, in 2018 and 2019 he was entered with a Ford Fiesta R2, within the NACAM Championship, although in both events he failed to complete the rally first due to a mechanical failure and then due to a penalty on the final stage.

Now the entry list of the Rally Mexico goes from 40 to 39 cars and the number 34 that the Lithuanian crew would carry is inherited by the Škoda Fabia R5 of the Ireland’s Barry McKenna and James Fulton who were earlier registered for the national class, but will now step-up to the WRC3.