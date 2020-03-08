Kaylen Frederick fastest at Snetterton Formula 3 media day

Kaylen Frederick, the Carlin Racing driver, topped the times at Snetterton with a time of 1:43.705 in the final session of the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship.

The day consisted of almost 3 hours of running time, throughout three session in which 16 drivers participated. It was also the public’s first chance to see the new BRDC British F3 car.

A familiar face to the series returned as Ulysse De Pauw topped the morning opening session. Nazim Azman who is also returning back to F3, gathered speed in the second session. Frederick came out on top with a late effort in the third session.

After returning to the championship for a second season, American driver Frederick was 0.016 seconds ahead of Fortec’s Christian Olsen, who was also just over a tenth of a second ahead of Frederick’s teammate Guilherme Peixoto.

With only five minutes of the session left, Olsen went fastest but before long, Frederick picked up pace and set the fastest lap just as a light rain shower prevented the field from improving.

Louis Foster was also familiar to the top of the table throughout the day. He finished fourth, two tenths away from the top time. Next in the line was Kiern Jewiss in fifth, 0.075 seconds away from Foster and slightly ahead of his teammate De Pauw.

Nazim Azman was seventh fastest and was closely followed by Bart Horsten, with Benjamin Pedersen in ninth and Piers Prior in tenth to complete the top 10.

Jordanian Manaf Hijjawi, the Douglas Motorsport driver, was next in eleventh place with Sebastian Alvarez just behind him in twelfth.

Josh Skelton was close behind in thirteenth and was just a tenth clear of Hillspeed’s local driver Oliver Clarke who was in fourteenth. The Chris Dittmann Racing driver Jordan Dempsey was following behind in fifteenth with the Lanan driver Josh Mason completing the 16 car line up.

Fastest driver Frederick commented, “We’ve been working quite hard in the off-season and getting things how we want them. Even though a lot of people in that last session put on new tyres, we still put in quite a good time. We’re still looking for places to improve but it’s a good way to start the season knowing that we’re quite quick”.

“I had a disadvantage last year, everyone who came for their second year had quite a bit more experience, and a lot of people had done British F4 beforehand too, so they had a lot of experience on the tracks and with the teams.

So having a year under my belt now is really useful and I’m feeling really comfortable. I’m in a great position with this team, I like working with everyone, so I feel confident heading into this year”

Finally he added. “I got some decent results last year with a couple of wins and a bunch of podiums but we’re aiming for those consistent results this year as I had way too many mistakes last year.”