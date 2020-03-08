Lack of Financial Resources Prevented Racing Point ‘Reset’ Prior to 2020 – Andrew Green

Andrew Green says having better resources and less financial restraints has benefited the Racing Point F1 Team in the development of their 2020 Formula 1 car and making a car similar looking to the W10 from the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team could not have happened before with the cash injection from the Lawrence Stroll-led consortium.

Racing Point unveiled the RP20 just ahead of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and had similar looks to the car Mercedes took to both World Championship titles in 2019, with the new car utilising the suspension and gearbox from the reigning champions.

The RP20 also benefited from using Mercedes’ wind tunnel, but the whole design and build processes, despite negativity from some of their rivals, are completely within the regulations of Formula 1.

Green, the Technical Director at Racing Point, said the team had to reset over the winter as they struggled to seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship last season, with 2020 the first real chance to do a complete overhaul of a car that had previously used carry overs from the year before thanks to their financial constraints.

“We couldn’t go this route earlier,” Green is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “Our hands were tied financially, and had been for many, many years. We had to carry over a huge amount of components from one year to the next.

“It wasn’t possible to do a reset like we’ve done. We didn’t have the financial resources, we didn’t have the people, and we didn’t have the manufacturing capability as well. It takes a lot of infrastructure change to be able to do what we’ve just done.”

Remaining a Small/Medium Sized Team ‘Makes Sense Financially’

Green says it makes sense financially for Racing Point to remain a small-to-medium sized team in Formula 1, but receiving help from outside, such as they alliances with the McLaren F1 Team and with Mercedes, is valuable to them to make this kind of model succeed.

“I think our strategy is always to be a small/medium sized team,” Green added. “It makes sense financially, and being under a cost cap, to be working with a manufacturer on some components.

“We have been working that way since we worked with McLaren on gearbox hydraulics. We’ve had gearbox and hydraulics from Mercedes since 2015 and we just expanded that supply ever so slightly for this year.

“We will be evaluating it in under the new regulations as well but I think there’s cost benefit to be had. We can sit on the coat tails of some of the big teams. And why not? For a team like us with 400-500 people it is a great place to be.”