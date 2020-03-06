Linnemann ‘Danish Dynamite’ returns with all Danish team to the Euro RX grid this season

Ulrik Linnemann from Denmark is making his comeback to the FIA European Rallycross Championship, driving in a brand-new built Ford Fiesta Supercar bought from Jos Kuypers.

Linnemann is not a stranger when it comes to be performing well in Euro RX, he was active in the Super1600 class driving with different Peugeot machinery, becoming the runner-up in the 2017 championship before making his four-wheel-drive debut with a Volkswagen Polo Supercar and finished third that year.

Credit: Linnemann Motorsport

Last season he made his switch over the RallyX Nordic, claiming his inagural win at the hometrack in Nysum. His team Olsbergs MSE debuted the Honda Civic Coupé Supercars in Europe last year, which they brought over from USA after the Red Bull Global Rallycross series stopped.

The ‘new’ cars were approved for homologation and Linnemann raced a full-season with it alongside his teammate Oliver Eriksson in the sister car. Linnemann also made his FIA World Rallycross Championship debut at Höljes in Sweden, which also became the World RX debut for the Honda Civic Coupé.

Credit: Linnemann Motorsport

Now he will join his compariot Tobias Daarbak to form an all Danish rallycross team, Daarbak announced recently his step-up to Supercar this season.

“It feels really good to return to Euro RX, I know that it is one of the strongest fields in rallycross and I feel well prepared,” Linnemann said.

“We hope to be fighting for the title, but I know it will be extremely tough. The main goal is to reach the finals at every race and be in top 5 in the end of the year. I’m back in my own Linnemann Motorsport team, which is made up of family and friends, where everybody wants to win. We have already been writing history with all the success in Super1600.”

Credit: IMG / World RX

“The car is brand new, I have high hopes but so far it has only been driven a few kilometres, so I’m really looking forward to the pre-season tests. I really look forward to Spa, which looked awesome last year. That track will be new for most of us. I have always had great results in Norway, Sweden and France, so it looks like it can be a great season.”