M-Sport Boss Millener: “We’re Optimistic About Our Mexico Chances”

M-Sport Ford’s Richard Millener says the team is “well prepared” going into Rally Mexico next weekend.

Team Principal Millener believes that all three of his drivers are capable of a strong result on the North America event, with one of his drivers, Teemu Suninen, having won the WRC2 class in 2016.

He spoke of his team’s chances in Mexico: “It’s time to see what we can do on gravel, and we’re optimistic about our chances next week. We’ve got a good track record in Mexico – with victory in 2018 and podiums every year since launching the current-spec cars.

“The team have done their research at Ford’s climatic chamber, and we’re well prepared having completed a four-day altitude test in Spain last week.”

He continued: “This will be the first time Esapekka (Lappi) competes behind the wheel of a Fiesta in gravel trim, but he’s improving with ever kilometre and closing in on the top-three. Teemu hasn’t had the best start to the year and needs a solid result, but he has won here before and when he gets into his rhythm there’s no stopping him. And don’t discount Gus (Greensmith) either. He’s only been here once before, but he performed well and this is one of those events where anything can happen!”

“Rally Mexico is always a real highlight for the team and we’re all looking forward to experiencing the Mexican hospitality – and pushing for some strong results on the opening gravel event of the year.”

The Cumbrian team won Rally Mexico outright back in 2018 when six-time champion Sebastien Ogier was behind the wheel of one of the team’s Ford Fiesta WRC’s.

Rally Mexico gets underway on Thursday evening and continues throughout next weekend with daily updates here on The Checkered Flag.