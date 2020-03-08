Ogier hoping to take his sixth Rally Mexico win

Multiple FIA World Rally champion Sébastien Ogier has previously won at Rally Mexico five-times, most recently last year with Citroën Racing, he is now looking to take his sixth win as he takes part in the first gravel event of the season in the Toyota Yaris WRC.

Back in 2008, Ogier made his WRC debut at the rally, driving a Citroën C2 Super1600 in the Junior WRC class, he claimed fourth overall on his first outing.

But it was in 2010 where he stood on the podium for first time, now driving in the WRC class for Citroën Racing in the C4, finishing third. He took his first victory in 2012 when he won the RC2 class for Volkswagen Motorsport in the Škoda Fabia Super2000.

He won his first ever WRC rally the year after for same team but now with the new Volkswagen Polo WRC, which he won again with in 2014 and 2015, before switching over to M-Sport where he won the rally in 2018.

“It’s always a great feeling every year to go to Rally Mexico. I have so many good memories there: It was my first WRC event back in 2008, when we started with a win in the Junior category, and since then we’ve had a lot of good results there.” Ogier said.

“I have had the chance to do two days of testing in Spain recently, and I think the first feeling with the car on gravel is really good. After two events where we had some good pace but didn’t manage to claim a win yet, this will definitely be the target in Mexico.

“With more mileage in the car now, I start to feel more and more comfortable in the Yaris WRC. Being third on the road is not a bad starting position, and our plan will be to try to fight as hard as we can for the victory.”