Ogier: “Rally Mexico Shouldn’t Have Happened”

written by Steven Batey
Despite winning Rally Mexico, Sebastien Ogier has revealed he thinks the event shouldn’t have taken place at all due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The rally ended earlier than planned on Saturday evening, enabling teams to leave the country earlier to get home safer and easier, but Ogier on social media believes the rally “had no value if the fans are in danger”

As well as the Mexican event finishing earlier, the next round of the championship, Rally Argentina has already been postponed, meaning no rounds of the series are now scheduled until at least the middle of May when Rally Portugal is due to take place. 

Ogier won the event last night ahead of Ott Tänak and Teemu Suninen in dominating fashion as he won his sixth Rally Mexico and his first event driving for Toyota.

The Frenchman now also leads the Drivers Standings by eight points ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans.

