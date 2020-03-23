FIA World Rally ChampionshipeSports

Oliver Solberg Launches The Solberg Race Dirt Rally 2.0 Competition

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Oliver Solberg Press Office

Oliver Solberg will later today launch The Solberg Race using the DiRT Rally 2.0 game.

The young Norweigan driver plans to use the Argentina rally on the game to let fans compete against both him and other players of the game in the event. 

Solberg said on the planned esports challenge: “Argentina is one of the events I was really looking forward to (in the WRC) and felt so sad that it has been postponed. So I thought, why don’t we just carry on? Why don’t we all go to Argentina. Virtually.”

“This is a really tough time for us all, but we’re here and our love of this fantastic sport didn’t change. If something good can come from this time, it’s the chance for us to bring the media as well as all our fantastic partners and fans even closer to us (you know what I mean!).”

Photo Credit: Oliver Solberg Media Office

He continued on why he wanted to set up the competition: “I know our routines are very different at the moment; many of us are at home and have some time to fill. We want to help you as much as we can and we have an idea…”

“So, for now, maybe the time has come to forget the virus for a moment and focus on your set-up for Argentina. It’s going to have to be a good one to beat me, my mum and my dad.”

“This is the first time we have ever tried to do something like this and you, our friends in the media are such an important part of my new journey – and this new and a little bit unexpected adventure. If you can help to promote this that would be fantastic. We will keep you informed with lots of details about how the rally is going.”

More details about the competition will be revealed on his social media channel later today: @oliversolberg01, using the #TheSolbergRACE hashtag.


Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

