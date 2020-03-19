Overheating engine forced Block to retire ‘Cossie V2’ from Rally Mexico

Ken Block was one of the first drivers who had to retire earlier than expected at the Rally Mexico.

The American was entered in the National class with his 90’s Ford Escort Cosworth nicknamed ‘Cossie V2‘ which is fitted with modern technologies.

Unfortunately the Head Hoonigan In Charge did not even manage to complete a dirt stage when his Ford Escort Cosworth began to experience overheating problems, this due to the different adjustments that had to be made to comply with the guidelines of the WRC and FIA, which meant that the car had to be run with a restrictor to be allowed to compete.

Rumours started through the WRC+ All Live platforms that he rolled his Ford Escort Cosworth, but after a short while he made a Facebook update to confirm it that it was a mechanical issue that took them out.

No, we definitely did not roll at #RallyMexico, contrary to what was said on WRC TV earlier today. BUT, the race weekend… Posted by Ken Block on Friday, 13 March 2020

Immediately after the car was towed to the Service Park in the city of León, his group of mechanics checked to see if they could solve the problem, but there was no good news to share and with this the retirement came, once again had to withdraw from one of his favourite rallies.