“Podium is the Goal” For Lappi in Mexico

Esapekka Lappi says “the feeling is good” as he continues to get to grips with the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC ahead of Rally Mexico next weekend.

Lappi has had a pair of top five finishes in the opening pair of rounds in 2020 and the Finn believes he’s capable of keeping his strong start to the season going to the North America event.

He said ahead of the third rally of the year: “Every time I get behind the wheel I’m learning more and fine-tuning the set-up to better suit my driving. We worked on a few things in Sweden, and continued that at the pre-event test last week. We’ve not been too far off challenging for the podium, and I think that has to be our goal in Mexico.”

“I’m getting more and more confident with the Fiesta, but of course Mexico is a tricky and unique event where you really need to be clean and efficient in your driving. The altitude also means that we run with less power, so small mistakes take longer to recover. But the feeling is good, so let’s see what we can do.”

In the WRC, Lappi has only contested the Mexican rally twice before and has struggled on both occasions – 2018 saw him end the event 11th while driving for Toyota, while last season he finished down in 13th while at Citroen.

The third round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Mexico, takes place next weekend between March 12-15.