Racing Point Shut Down Factory Due to Coronavirus

Racing Point F1 Team have announced that due to UK Government Guidelines regarding the COVID-19 Outbreak, they will be shutting the factory for at least three weeks.

Team Principle, Otmar Szafnauer, explained in a statement from the team, that the most important thing for the team was the safety of the staff at the Silverstone Circuit factory.

He made it clear that families of the team were important during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our first concern at a time like this is the physical and mental wellbeing of our team-mates, their families and friends. We have everybody back home in the UK now and adjusting to this new reality – but it’s certainly not easy for anybody” said Szafnauer.

Formula 1 is currently on a shutdown with the summer break moved forward to 19 March-8 April.

“As things currently stand – and it’s important to stress that this is a constantly evolving situation – we’ll be returning to work on Thursday 16 April.

“We’ve also worked extremely hard over the last few weeks to ensure that all staff who can work from home have the equipment they need to set up home offices.”

He also mentioned the affect the closing of the factory will have on the 2021 car, as racing for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is yet to begin.

“This is an unprecedented situation – one that is changing by the day. Right now, we simply cannot say with any degree of certainty when we’ll be back to normal. There are so many factors that are not under our control.

“With that in mind, another decision taken between the teams and the FIA has been to delay the introduction of the new regulations until 2022.“

“As soon as it is safe to do so, we will get back to the racing. In the meantime, there are some excellent efforts going on with F1 Esports and our drivers will be involved in those online events in the weeks ahead.“