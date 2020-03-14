Rally Mexico to End Early Due to COVID-19 Threat

The organisers of Rally Mexico have confirmed the event will end after stage 21 on Saturday evening due to the ever-changing COVID-19 outbreak after making a request to the FIA.

The decision comes after countries around the world have began imposing travel restrictions, therefore the FIA and organisers of the event have decided to bring forward the end of the event to help the teams get home quicker and safer before the situation worsens.

FIA Rally Director Yves Matton said on the decision: “The decision to finish the event tonight has been taken unanimously by the Rally Mexico organisers, with the support of the governor, the WRC Promoter and the FIA.”

“We are all very sad that the rally has to end prematurely but due to the rapidly evolving situation and the various travel restrictions being implemented in the different parts of the world, the priority was to ensure a safe return home for the teams and personnel.”

“We would like to thank the organisers and the Mexican International Motor Sport Federation (OMDAI) for their exceptional commitment to host a world-class event and the local health authority for their strenuous efforts and all the actions taken to protect locals and visitors.”

While Oliver Ciesla, Managing Director of the WRC Promoter added: “For the exceptional hospitality we enjoyed in León and for the perfect organisation of a high-class rally weekend, we thank the entire Rally Guanajuato Corona team and the Government of Guanajuato.”

“The support the WRC enjoys in Mexico from fans and authorities is exceptional and we regret this weekend comes to an early end. However, to ensure colleagues and team members can return home to their families under increasingly complicated travel conditions, we appreciate the understanding and co-operation of all parties involved to exceptionally nominate the winner of this 17th edition of Rally Mexico on Saturday evening.”

The decision to end the event early has also been backed by each of the three team’s Principals – Hyundai, Toyota and M-Sport Ford and the event will still offer full points due to more than 75% of the event being complete after the end of the Rock & Rally León stage later today.

