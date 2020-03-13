Red Bull Racing also supports the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing joined the other teams in supporting the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix. The cancellation of the season-opener at Albert Park in Melbourne was announced this morning after prolonged overnight discussions.

The chances of the opening race going ahead appeared to be slim after the McLaren F1 team announced its withdrawal from the race on Thursday. The local state authorities of Victoria then announced that spectators would not be allowed if the race went ahead.

There are high stakes and financial losses involved in the cancellation of a Formula 1 Grand Prix race. Formula 1, the FIA, the organizers and the teams scrambled to reach a final decision on the cancellation.

Red Bull Racing has backed the official decision to cancel the race and said: “Following confirmation from Formula One, the FIA and AGPC that the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled, and in light of the force majeure events we are experiencing with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Team’s focus now shifts to ensuring that all personnel return home as safely and quickly as possible and that all necessary precautions are taken in line with Government and World Health Organisation guidelines.

“We share the disappointment of Formula One fans, but the safety of the teams, fans, media and circuit staff remains of absolute priority. We now await further information from the FIA on the status of future races.”

The second race scheduled for Bahrain next weekend and the whole Formula 1 season hangs in the balance as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is felt around the world.